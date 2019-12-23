Local foundation donates $100,000 to Brazos Valley Food Bank

Christmas came a little early for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The F W Bert And Mae Dean Wheeler Foundation cut a check to the food bank for $100,000.

Rich White, incoming board president for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said when he found out about the donation, he was astonished.

“It’s really not something we were counting on, but it’s a blessing we’re really grateful for,” said White.

He said an unfortunate trend across the nation is a shortage of donations to food banks, including the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

“This takes the pressure off of us to where we’re going to be able to fulfill our mission, which is to stop hunger in the Brazos Valley,” he said.

According to White, it has been a while since they’ve received a donation of this size.

“That generous of a gift is something that was just beyond our wildest expectations,” said White.

This donation will be beneficial to the food bank because The Wheeler Foundation didn’t restrict it to individual programs.

“This donation will put us in the position to where we don’t have to earmark certain funds and have different programs go unnoticed,” said White. “We’re able to use it as we need to.”

White said this was a perfect holiday surprise.

“I can’t tell you how grateful we are that they chose this organization to help out,” said White. “It just means so much to us.”

This donation wraps up a busy December for the food bank. They partnered with KBTX for the annual Food For Families Food Drive on December 4. Nearly one million pounds of food was raised from six locations across the Brazos Valley.