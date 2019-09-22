Local fraternities host Back the Blue concert

Two Texas A&M fraternities teamed up this weekend to host the 2019 Back the Blue concert.

Hundreds packed Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater Sunday night to see county music singer Kyle Park.

Lambda Chi Alpha and Phi Delta Theta raised funds through ticket sales, and 100% of the profits are being donated to the College Station Police Department.

Tickets were $15 for General Admission, $10 for students, and free for all Brazos Valley Law Enforcement.

“No matter what you are backing, whether its ALS, cancer, or the police department, it’s not going to be anything special unless it’s something you can get the community passionate about and involved in and that’s what we want to do with back the blue,” said Phi Delta Theta Philanthropy Chair Asher Crohn.

The event is in its third year, and organizers say that they hope to continue giving back to the officers that keep the community safe.

