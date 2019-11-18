Local fraternity hosts rodeo for kids with special needs

A local fraternity held a special rodeo at Pearce Pavilion in College Station Sunday.

Alpha Gamma Rho, a Texas A&M University agricultural fraternity held its first-ever “Rho-deo” for kids with special needs.

The day featured ice cream making, roping, cow milking, and crafts for kids of all ages.

The fraternity says the rodeo was their way to help give kids with special needs a way to partake in hands-on rodeo fun.

“There is not really a lot that we found that really connects ag to different kids in the community,” said fraternity member Spencer Bramlett. “ I think there is a really big disconnect as a whole across the producers to the consumers so we want every event possible and every kid possible."

For next year’s rodeo, the fraternity says they are planning to add a semi-pro rodeo the day before the event, to help raise money for its philanthropy and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

