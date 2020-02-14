Local gang member sentenced for 2015 shooting

Below is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office:

Joshua Morales, 33, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with a 2015 shooting in College Station.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Morales was a member of the Latin Kings criminal street gang.

On November 1, 2015, Morales and two other men approached the victim, a former gang member, and confronted him near the intersection of Luther and Montclair streets.

Morales and the victim exchanged words. During the argument, Morales pulled a handgun, at which time the victim began to run away.

Morales fired three shots at the victim as he fled. The victim was not struck by the gunfire. One bullet passed through the front door of a nearby home and struck a sofa.

Witnesses saw Morales flee the scene on foot, still holding the gun. College Station police officers responded within moments and quickly pulled over the car that Morales and his companions had arrived in.

The driver of the car was arrested. Inside the car, officers found Morales’s wallet. During trial, prosecutors called numerous witnesses to the shooting, as well as police officers from both College Station and Bryan who conducted the investigation.

During the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence of Morales’s criminal history, including four convictions for Burglary of a Habitation, and a fifth for Attempted Burglary of a Habitation.

Morales initially received probation for some of the burglaries, but then committed another Burglary while on probation.

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Morales’s probation in 2006 and he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Normally, 20 years is the maximum possible sentence for Aggravated Assault, but Morales’s punishment range was enhanced due to his criminal history.

The case was investigated by the College Station Police Department, with assistance from the gang officer from the Bryan Police Department.

“This case serves as an example that nobody is above the law and nobody is below it. We will aggressively prosecute violence in our community, regardless of who the victim might be," said Ryan Calvert & Amy Eades, Assistant District Attorneys