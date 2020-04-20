Local governments bracing for budget cuts due to pandemic

At Monday's briefing at the Brazos County Health District, city and county leaders said citizens should be prepared to see possible budget cuts in area departments and agencies as a result of the pandemic.

"There will be a different set of priorities next year than last year based on what we're doing," said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters echoed similar warnings.

Their remarks followed a KBTX report Sunday night highlighting a request by all three municipalities for individual departments to submit budget proposals for the next fiscal year that include a ten percent cut across the board.

Dr. Seth Sullivan on Monday said half of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazos County have been linked to clusters and added no clusters have been identified in public places like grocery stores.

Despite no new cases being reported on Monday, Dr. Sullivan warned: "We are not out of the woods." He did say, however, our local rates of the virus have stabilized but "we're not at a peak."

He also discussed the increased interest in antibody testing being offered locally by private labs.

Dr. Sullivan said the tests, while still not approved by the FDA, could help give health officials a more accurate understanding of how many people in Brazos County have contracted the virus.

