Local group celebrates veterans' birthdays during COVID-pandemic

Birthdays look a lot different these days thanks to COVID-19.

Many still can't celebrate with parties or have a fancy dinner out with families and friends. Instead, creative celebrations and parades fill the streets to celebrate those turning another year older.

Ellen Fuller with Wreaths Across America is helping to celebrate the birthdays of those who have served our country.

“It’s not just about the wreaths or the flags. It’s about taking the time to say ‘Thank you for your service'," Fuller said. “I just grew up with that attitude of gratitude, and we always remember the spouses and families, because they serve, too.”

On this day, flags surround the home of retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Thomas Powell. One for each year of his life.

Right now, Powell and other veterans can't have their weekly breakfasts at IHOP or enjoy doughnuts at the American Legion on Thursdays. So, Fuller is bringing the celebration to him.

“I love my flag, I love my country, and it’s a special thing,” Powell said.

He served for 30 years, so flagging his yard is just one way to say 'thanks'.

“I think there’s a lot of people who need an uplift, and this is a real uplift,” Powell said. And with friends like Fuller, it's easy to see the good.

“I’m just one of the guys, really. I’m just blessed to have some friends who take care of me,” Powell said.

If you have a veteran you want to honor in the Bryan-College Station area, reach out to Brazos Valley Wreaths Across America