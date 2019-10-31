Wicked Woods fraternity fundraiser canceled due to investigation by A&M

A local fraternity says it is being forced to cancel its Wicked Woods fundraiser due to an ongoing investigation by Texas A&M University.

A spokeswoman for the school confirmed on Thursday the Kappa Sigma organization is being investigated for "code of conduct violations" but additional details were not immediately available.

Kappa Sigma Philanthropy Chairman Ethan Gleberman tells KBTX the group was made aware of the investigation on September 2, 2019, but they have not been given any details of the allegations made.

In place of Wicked Woods, the organization is hosting an online fundraiser for several location nonprofit groups.

"We think the decision made by the university is unfortunate and will negatively impact the Bryan/College Station Community. We want to give everybody the chance to contribute and donate the amount they would have paid at Wicked Woods so that we can help the less fortunate," said Gleberman.

The online fundraiser can be accessed here.

Proceeds will be going towards the Brazos Valley Food Bank, the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, and Brothers Reaching Out.

Wicked Woods was canceled several years ago due to a move by the organization and had hoped to launch it again this year in a location on N. Dowling Road in College Station.