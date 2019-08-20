Local group helping Brazos County inmates to stop human trafficking

A local group is looking to educate others about human trafficking.

Unbound BCS made a presentation at Tuesday's Commissioners Court about wanting to use the program with the Brazos County Detention Center to provide human trafficking awareness, prevention education programs and to facilities for inmates that may be victims of human trafficking.

Last year in Texas, there were a little more than 5,000 human trafficking reported cases. Many of them started online.

"Unbound is going to have the opportunity to go into the Detention Center, meet these women, build relationships with them, gain trust with them, hear their stories and also provide information that is important for them to know what trafficking looks like, how it is happening and how they can be potentially vulnerable to it," said Amanda Buenger, a child welfare lawyer and executive director of the anti-trafficking group, Unbound.

If you know of someone who may have been trafficked or is trying to get help, you can visit unboundnow.org or contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The number is 888-373-7888.

