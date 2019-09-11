Local group holds 9/11 Moving Tribute to honor the fallen

Thousands of Americans stood hopeless as they watched planes crash into different parts of the country 18 years ago. It became one of the worst terrorist attacks in U.S. history.

“It’s important to not only remember the lives that were lost but also to honor the military and the first responders and the sacrifices that were made on that day,” said Chris Thompson, the Program Manager with Team RWB in Bryan-College Station.

Team RWB B/CS is moving from sun up to sun down for their annual 9/11 Moving Tribute. It is open to the public, as long as you help keep the U.S. flag moving throughout the day.

“I think about the Towers, about my first firefight in Afghanistan on September 11, 2006…all the guys I lost, to the war over there and the war impact back home,” said Moises Cerezo, the athletic director for Team RWB in B/CS.

There are three routes to choose from, all beginning near Military Depot on Texas Ave. You can choose to walk, run, or ruck for one mile, two miles, or three miles.

The group hopes to remember and honor those affected by the tragedy of 9/11 and continue to grow stronger together as a community and nation.

