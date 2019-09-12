Local group making sure caregivers get their own care

A local group wants to make sure that the caregivers in our community are getting their own care. The Parkinson’s Caregivers Support Group is hosting a four-part series called "Fit For Fall."

The series will focus on four important parts of peoples' lives.

The first part was in August when the group learned about Financial Fitness. Part 2 in September is Spiritual Fitness, Pastor Chris Osborne of Central Church will speak at the event on September 21. Part 3 is about Emotional Fitness with Michael Thompson of More Than Rehab. Finally, during Part 4, James Russell of Rock Steady Boxing will focus on Physical Fitness.

"We do this because a lot of caregivers feel isolated and alone," said Bonnie Elms with the Parkinson's Caregivers Support Group.

The series is open to caregivers who care for people with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or Parkinson's related dementia. Those interested in attending can find more information online at the Central Church website. To RSVP, email parkinsonscaregiversg@yahoo.com.