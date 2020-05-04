Local group sending prayers to health care workers and patients

Ladies from churches across Bryan College Station are coming together to pray for health care workers and their patients.

The first stop this month was at CHI. St. Joseph Regional Health Care Center.

Samantha Gonzalez says their goal is to let others know that they are loved, especially during this time of uncertainty.

"We love you. We're out here praying for you. We don't have to know your name. We don't have to know your age, your ethnicity, your background. None of that matters. You're loved, you're cared for and you're being prayed for," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says anyone is invited to join them on Mondays during May at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, May 11- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Monday, May 18- CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital

Monday, May 25- The Physicians Centre Hospital

