Local gyms implement new safety measures during reopening

Monday was the first day back open for many gyms in the state, including TruFit in College Station.

The staff at TruFit is required to wear masks at all times and they’re asking all members to wear gloves that cover the entire hand.

Equipment is spaced out and cleaning supplies are placed around the gym at TruFit.

The district manager said they have even hired more employees to make sure people are following the new guidelines. Though the new protocol may seem tedious, the staff and members are happy to be back in the gym.

“We just want to make sure we keep everything safe and clean. I can deal with the mask. I can deal with the gloves, as long as I’m ensuring that my staff and my members are safe,” said TruFit district manager Shun Horn.

Horn says staff is coming in early and staying late to clean the building after the gym closes.