Local gyms prepare to reopen their doors with new regulations

BCS Fitness, like many other gyms, is preparing to reopen its doors under new regulations from Governor Abbott.

The owner and General Manager, Brad Tillery, believes his team has a system in place to allow for maximum client safety. BCS Fitness will have their clients work out in small groups and wash their hands prior to entering the building. The gym will also provide gloves and restrict gym-goers to personal workout spaces that Tillery refers to as “pods.”

“It's just theirs for that entire session so there's no equipment sharing," says Tillery.

Assistant General Manager and Performance Coach at BCS, Jori Kennedy, says that while she is appreciative of what their gym was able to do for their clients virtually, she feels that there is no substitute for in-gym training.

“We really lost out on that connectivity with our clients so I can't wait to get back to face to face," says Kennedy.

As gyms reopen to 25% capacity, it is worth mentioning that the experience will be noticeably different than what many may be used to.

Members must wear gloves that cover their fingers. Restrooms will be open but saunas and locker rooms will still be closed. Face masks are encouraged but not required for your workout.

Not all area gyms will open on Monday.

Gold's and TruFit will open at 5 a.m. but other larger gyms like Planet Fitness have yet to announce when it will reopen for members. OrangeTheory Fitness will open on Friday, May 22.

