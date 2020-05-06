Local gyms prepare to reopen under new restrictions

With Governor Abbott allowing gyms to reopen their doors, fitness facilities all over our community are preparing to adjust to the new normal.

Innovative Fitness owner Trevor Carney is making sure nothing is left to chance.

“We’re going to take that above and beyond and be cleaning before and after every class and then also we have a bunch of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment),” says Carney.

The new restrictions require that all gyms only operate at 25% capacity and keep all locker rooms shutdown. Wearing a facemask and gloves while working out is also encouraged. Showers and locker rooms will remain closed for the time being.

Sasha Cisneros is a trainer and massage therapist and for the last few weeks, she has been doing her best to keep in contact with the gym’s clients.

“We’re trying to keep connected as a community and we’re trying to stay in touch with them by phone, by text message [and] the online classes,” says Cisneros.

Even with all of the adaptations, Carney said that he anticipates his regular clients to return in one month’s time.