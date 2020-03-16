Local hair stylists and barbers taking extra precautions with customers

Owner Chuy Espinoza describes Boonville Barber Shop as the last old fashion barbershop in the community.

"The majority of my business is elderly people," said Espinoza.

Espinoza says he still sees the younger crowd but is seeing a drop in his business all thanks to COVID-19. At 12:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon, Espinoza says he usually would have had 30-40 clients already. Today he's had only 15.

"It was a slow drop, but it's a big drop now. It started gradually, but it's really kind of like slow," said Espinoza.

Espinoza is making sure his space is extra clean for the clients that do come in.

"Spray with Lysol throughout the day," said Espinoza.

Over at French Door Salon and Spa in College Station, they are also taking extra steps to keep the salon clean.

"Our license and our laws and regulations we're like very similar to nurses and doctors. We already clean our salon at least once a week like every Monday we'll be mopping and wiping everything down so now we're just doing that every day," said Madison McCoy, a hairstylist at French Door Salon and Spa.

McCoy says for her it's been business as usual.

"We've been calling all of our clients and talking to them personally. Are you okay? Are you healthy to come in? If you are, yes come in, we need your business, but if you're sick at any cost please don't come in," said McCoy.

French Door is also telling costumers if they've been out of the country they need to reschedule their appointments for 14 days after.

