Local health center awarded $1.46M grant to combat COVID-19

One Brazos Valley health center is among the 72 health centers in Texas awarded a total of $76,701,360 Wednesday from the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month.

HealthPoint provides primary healthcare to about 47,000 patients across nine counties in the Brazos Valley. Eric Todd, Chief Executive Officer, says COVID-19 has forced them to change their operation.

"We have had to change our schedules, buy new equipment for telemedicine visits and we have had to obviously support our staff," said Todd.

To help them continue serving during the pandemic, HealthPoint was awarded a total of $1,460,540 in another round of federal grants to help local health centers fight the spread of COVID-19.

"We are operating at pretty much 100% right now and it is because of federal support from Rep. Flores and Congress that has allowed us to be on the frontlines during this crisis and to serve our people," said Todd.

Todd says the money will help keep their doors open for people who may find it difficult to find other healthcare. This money will help waive co-pay fees for telemedical visits until April 30 and buy important gear for the staff.

"Personal protective equipment that is needed to keep our staff safe from the spread of the virus has skyrocketed in prices. So that money is also going to buy face masks, robes, gloves and things like that so that we can continue to be on the frontlines," said Todd.

Sen. John Cornyn said in a news release Wednesday, “While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in Bryan-College Station a high priority.”

For more information on HealthPoint, please visit the related links section.

