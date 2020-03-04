Local health officials, school district leaders meet to discuss coronavirus

Local health officials and school district leaders gathered at the Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center to strategize plans for the coronavirus.

The Brazos County Health District said the goal for the meeting was to get everyone on the same page as far as how to prevent the virus and what to do if someone tests positive.

"We were just bringing in all the folks that would be in response to COVID-19," said Dr. Seth Sullivan with the Brazos County Health District. "We brought in EMS, first responders, the school districts and more."

The health district said with the growing concerns over coronavirus, it made them want to be proactive rather than reactive.

Dr. Sullivan said there are many intricacies to devising a plan, but the dialogue in the meeting allowed them to put one together.

"We're a month or so into this. We saw what happened in China and what's starting to happen in the U.S. as well," said Dr. Sullivan. "It's important that we stay attuned to what's happening and that together we work together locally."

Officials from both College Station ISD and Bryan ISD attended the meeting.

"We're doing more disinfecting in our schools. We're reteaching all of the handwashing lessons," Chuck Glenewinkel with CSISD. "We have hand disinfectant all around our building and the main message at this point is, if you're sick, stay home."

Both school districts said during this time of the year, they area already cleaning more regularly because of flu season, so they will continue to do so to reduce the spread of any virus.

Matthew LeBlanc with Bryan ISD and Glenewinkel said they're not placing any strict travel restrictions during spring break. They do, however, recommend people look to what health professionals are saying about travel guidelines.

"Listen to the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Health District," said LeBlanc. "They're the authority on the matter. Whether you're traveling to an area where you should take more precautions, it's really just being smart about what you're doing."

