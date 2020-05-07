Doctors: Delayed primary care leading to higher hospitalization rates

Baylor Scott & White Health officials are reminding people of the importance of consistent care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Rayburn says they have noticed a concerning trend over the last couple of weeks.

“We are seeing sicker patients at our hospitals. Just yesterday we admitted approximately a third of the people who came into our emergency department,” said Dr. Rayburn. “Our interpretation is that the delay in care is resulting in the patient presenting sicker.”

Dr. Rayburn says typically, the emergency department only admits about 1 in 7 patients based on symptoms. Health officials believe patients are now coming in with symptoms that are farther along, and more need to be admitted for care.

To help mitigate the concerns, Dr. Rayburn says their hospitals and clinics have gone to great lengths to keep both patients and healthcare workers safe.

“Testing of patients before they have procedures. We have rethought how we use waiting rooms. We now have virtual waiting rooms to prevent congestion. We are also offering not only telehealth but video visits,” said Dr. Rayburn.

Additional procedures in place include constant cleaning, requiring face masks, and checkpoints at the entrance to check for symptoms including a fever.

Dr. Rayburn says patients are coming into the emergency department with issues like heart failure and pulmonary disease.

“These are conditions that require ongoing health care from a provider communicating with their office checking the weight checking the fluid, then there is a sudden downtime and the communication has decreased,” said Dr. Rayburn.

