Local health officials looking into spike of COVID-19 cases among Hispanics

The Brazos County Health District says there are concerns over the number of COVID-19 cases among the Hispanic community.

New information released on Monday shows a spike in cases from April 26 to May 5. During that time, there were 38 new cases of the virus. 32 of them were Hispanic.

"That's 84% and 14 out of those 32 have been cluster related. The concern there is familial cluster related, so in families," said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority.

Dr. Sullivan says there could be a number of reasons why they're seeing a spike. He says there's the possibility of more testing occurring as well as many families might have members who are essential workers.

"You can imagine a worksite where you have individuals that come from all different areas, different homes, that is certainly a possibility. A lot of individuals live in multi-generational homes," said Dr. Sullivan.

Daniel Hernandez is a lawyer in Bryan. He also hosts a radio show on Sundays on La Jefa, and for the past month has been talking about COVID-19 to help get the word out to the Hispanic community.

"It really concerns me because the population of Hispanics I believe is about 25 percent in the county," said Hernandez.

Dr. Sullivan says communication is key and it's important for everyone to remember that virus is still here.

"We're still seeing cases, we need to maintain the social distancing, the hand hygiene, the mask-wearing," said Dr. Sullivan.

"I don't know if there's a communication system yet strong enough, viable enough, effective enough that's getting to that community," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says he also wrote a note to the superintendent of Bryan ISD to help get the word out.

The health district says they're concerned about Mother's Day this weekend. They want to remind you to maintain social distance.