Local health officials say data from antibody tests come with challenges

The Brazos County Health District says data recently collected from antibody tests are 'muddy' and don't provide much clarity on the number of people who may have previously had COVID-19.

The serology tests garnered a lot of attention earlier this month when local healthcare facilities began offering them to the public but health officials on Thursday told KBTX the results have left more questions than answers.

"That data so far has been pretty muddy," said Dr. Seth Sullivan.

"There are different antibody tests that are being done and we are collecting them and trying to put them into one data source, but we also have to remember these are different tests with different specificities and sensitivities. The other challenge is we don't get much information from these tests."

Dr. Sullivan said early results from testing indicated less than 5% of those who took the test received negative results, but he said the data gathered comes with challenges.

"I've been disappointed with the clarity of the results," said Dr. Sullivan.

When asked if people should still take the tests, Dr. Sullivan said it's best to discuss the matter with your primary care physician for guidance.

Other highlights from Thursday's briefing:

•Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this week in Brazos County. Dr. Sullivan said they are all linked to community spreading.

•Dr. Sullivan said 47% of all cases in Brazos County are linked to 17 different clusters. Clusters are defined as two or more cases that were contracted from the same carrier.

•Members of BCS Operation Restart are providing additional guidance to area businesses as the stay-at-home orders are lifted.

•Dr. Sullivan said there is a real concern that we could see a second wave of the coronavirus next fall or winter.

•Dr. Sullivan also said he supports Texas A&M's efforts to reopen the campus this fall. He called the move "very reasonable."