Local health officials say it could be 2-6 more weeks before peak in cases

Brazos County health officials on Monday warned we could be another few weeks away before we see a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Dr. Seth Sullivan said the Brazos County Health District and Texas A&M University together are working on modeling that indicates the worst may be yet to come, although no new cases of the virus were reported in Brazos County on Monday.

The infection rate for both Brazos and Washington Counties continue to be above the state average, and although there's no confirmed reason for this, Dr. Sullivan said it could be linked to the fact that the area has a number of college-aged residents.

Statistics show roughly half of all positive cases in Brazos County are men and women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. About three-fourths of those cases are from community spread.

Mayors of the twin cities along with the county judge were at the news briefing and continued to stress the importance of continued social distancing over the coming weeks.

They urged families to avoid shopping trips unless it's absolutely necessary and said shopping should include as few people as possible per household.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he's been approached by several pastors who have asked about Easter Sunday services, and although legally they can host in-person services, it's highly discouraged.

A spiritual hotline to help connect residents with spiritual support is now available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call 979-361-5790.

