Local health care providers expanding telehealth services

Governor Greg Abbott signed an emergency rule that will expand medical services over the phone.

Now it is becoming easier to access a doctor’s appointment in your home. CapRock Health System rolled out its new telehealth service last week.

“The majority of the calls coming in right now are related to the coronavirus,” said Dr. Lon Young with CapRock Health System.

Dr. Young said this service isn’t restricted to COVID-19 symptoms and worries. If you’re feeling under the weather, you can give them a quick call.

On Wednesday, CapRock doctors met with 15 patients using this new service.

“Patients need to be socially distancing whether they think they have coronavirus or they think they have something else,” said Dr. Young. “Telehealth is appropriate for any of those things.”

Young said he expects more patients to use this service moving forward.

“By using that, we’ve decreased the amount of people who had to come out and potentially be exposed," said. Dr. Young.

Another local business that offers telehealth services is "Doc Is Here." "Doc Is Here" sends physicians to your home or business, or they can talk to you over the phone.

“We do have a telemedicine service as well, which is great during these times,” said Dr. Joel Richards. “That service is only $50.”

Dr. Richards said he has already received many calls.

“It’s going to get busier before it slows down for sure, even if it’s just questions,” said Dr. Richards. “There’s going to be a lot more people with positive tests, but we’re ready to handle it.”

“We have several duties as part of the health community here; one is to protect our patients, one is to protect our staff, and the third is to protect the community health,” said Dr. Young.

Baylor Scott & White is also expanding these services. Health officials at Baylor Scott & White said patients with upcoming scheduled visit will be contacted as they try and convert these appointments to virtual care appointments.

If you need to make an appointment, you can call a Baylor Scott & White provider’s office.

"Doc Is Here," and CapRock Health’s websites can be found in the related links section.