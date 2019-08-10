Local high school bands beat the heat to raise money

Two local high school bands held their annual March-a-thon Saturday to help raise money that goes towards the bands' events during the year.

College Station High School band and guard played a concert in front of the Tower Point H-E-B early in the morning as a way to beat the heat.

"When we saw the weather, actually on KBTX, we knew it was going to be 102 later on today,” said College Station High School band director Jon Seale, “We have a water station over here in the back with a bunch of jugs of ice water," he said.

Seale says they have done this event for the last three years, and say it helps raise money.

"It’s just a great way to help the boosters and in turn, they help us all year long," said Seale.

Just a few miles away, the A&M Consolidated High School Band marched the streets of Pebble Creek.

"Got here at 8 o’clock this morning, met up, and we have been marching through the neighborhood doing lots of little short concerts, and we have gotten lots of donations," said A&M Consolidated High School band director Steve Fry.

The band marched into St. Andrews Park where they held a mini-concert for their friends and family.

Senior drum major Mia Whestone says the journey to the park was hot and filled with lots of water breaks.

"I was a little worried because it feels like its 110, but the parents are doing an excellent job at keeping us healthy,” said Whetstone.

Both bands pushed through the heat, practicing in front of an audience before the football season begins in just a few weeks.

This year the UIL state championships are in San Antonio, and both school bands say they are looking forward to competing.

