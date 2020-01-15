Local early college high school being recognized statewide

Educational leaders from all over Texas loaded onto a bus on Wednesday to take a tour of Bryan Collegiate High School.

Bryan Collegiate High School Principal Tommy Roberts said they were recognized by the Texas Education Agency and Educate Texas for being a model early college high school program.

"Out of about 200 early college high schools in the state, we were chosen to be spotlighted," said Roberts.

By attending an early college high school, students can graduate with a high school diploma and associates degree.

"We are true to the early college model and growing students who are underrepresented in higher education and low income," said Roberts. "We get those students college-ready."

Bryan Collegiate Junior Evelyn Carreño shared her unique high school experience with more than 75 educational professionals all day.

"We just spend more time digging into what we want for our future, it's not like we're just thrown into a new life," said Carreño.

Carreño and other students gave their visitors tours of their campus and answered any questions they had about their successful program at their high school.

Texas Education Agency's Director of Postsecondary Preparation Program Stacy Avery said people from multiple school districts around the state met in Bryan to get a glimpse of how they do it.

"It's for existing early college high schools or for other campuses across the state that might be interested in opening one," said Avery.

Avery said one thing, in particular, stood out about this school.

"They enroll almost 100% of their students in college after they graduate from high school," said Avery.

Roberts said at the end of the day, that's what they focus on, the students.

"You get to see students grow in their maturity in terms of their character," said Roberts. "It's an incredible process to watch."