Local high school choir putting their spin on a classic

We all remember the movie Footloose, well now the A&M Consolidated High School Choir is putting their own spin on it.

Footloose: The Musical is a stage version of the 1980's classic movie. The musical includes various student groups within the high school collaborating to put this event on.

You can catch the performances starting on Thursday, January 23 lasting through Saturday, January 25. All shows begin at 7:00 p.m. An extra show will take place on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Advance tickets can be bought online for $13. Tickets at the doors will cost $15. The cast is encouraging everyone attending to wear their best 80's attire!

