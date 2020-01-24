Local high school holding mini cheer clinic

If you're looking to get your little one into cheerleading, Texas A&M Consolidated High School is throwing a special event.

Participants in the cheer clinic will learn a cheer, dance, jumps and have their picture taken with the school's team mascot the tiger. After that, they will get to perform at halftime of a basketball game on February 7.

The event takes place on February 1 at the high school. Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m. and the event begins at noon.

There is a $35 registration fee. Participants will get a t-shirt. Walk-ins on the day of the event are welcome. You can visit this website to register.

