Local high school holding special reading event

High school students and elementary children alike will have the opportunity to inspire one another at the BCS Children's Reading Fest.

This serves a great opportunity for younger children to get more interested in reading. Students from A&M Consolidated will be reading books to elementary children with the hopes of inspiring them to read more.

Children will be able to choose from different books which will include props and activities. The AMCHS mascot will be there during part of the event.

It takes place at A&M Consolidated High School on January 11 at 9:00 a.m. Anyone is invited to come out and join.