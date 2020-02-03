Local high school students holding post graduation fundraiser

Rudder High School seniors are getting ready to take on the next stage in life but before they do that they're preparing for graduation.

Steak Dinner is the biggest annual fundraiser for Rudder's Project Graduation. In addition to a steak dinner, guests can win cash and prizes throughout the event as well as bid on silent and live auction items.

Project Graduation will be the last opportunity for the senior class to get together before they head out into the workforce or college. Seniors can win prizes and money to help them on their next journey.

Steak Dinner is happening on February 15 at Rudder High School cafeteria. Tickets cost $100 per couple. The deadline to purchase is on February 10. You can buy those tickets online.

