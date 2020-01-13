Local high school students will prepare a five-course dinner alongside celebrity chefs

Ten local Brazos Valley chefs will shine like stars as they will be paired with six local celebrity chefs to create a one-of-a-kind gourmet, five-course meal for the Dinner Under the Stars 2020.

According to Blake Zietman, Brazos Valley Restaurant Association President, after going through an application process, students are selected to work with local chefs. Alongside their mentors, they get to learn what it is like to really serve a gourmet dinner service and receive scholarship opportunities.

What makes this event unique according to Chef Catherine Parsi, who is one of the chefs participating in the event, is the connection that the students are making with the local restaurant and hotel community.

The Dinner is farm-to-table inspired and is hosted by the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association in partnership with Gordon Food Service and the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center.

“[The meal served at Dinner Under The Stars 2020] is an extremely elevated five-course gourmet meal with high-quality service, beautiful linen, beautiful sliver wear and china," said Zietman. “It’s a dining experience unlike any other.”

The meal is not the only thing created by the students. Culinary students will also be serving the meal, according to the Dinner Under The Stars 2020 Eventbrite website.

The participating high schools :

- College Station High School

- Rudder High School

- Bryan High School

- Franklin High School

This year’s six local chefs cooking alongside the students are: :

- Chef Theo Burns, The Dine in Dude

- Chef Fernando Gutierrez, Poppy

- Chef Brian Light, Ronin

- Chef Jason W. Jonilonis, Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center

- Chef Catherine Parsi, Sugar Lab and Renegade Kitchen

- Chef Marisa Winking, Winking Desserts

The dinner is on Sunday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center. Tickets are $100 each and tables are still available. According to the Dinner Under The Stars 2020 Eventbrite website, the night will conclude with scholarships being given out to the culinary students and schools.

The students participating in the Dinner Under the Stars are part of the Texas ProStart program, which is created by the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation.

The Texas ProStart program teaches “introduction to culinary arts and restaurant management courses, as well as advanced culinary arts instruction,” according to the Texas ProStart website.

Students in the program get “certifications including Student Certificate of Achievement, ServSafe Certification, and a Certificate of Completion from the TRA Education Foundation,” according to the Texas ProStart website. Additionally, they have several different scholarship opportunities.

For more information about the Dinner Under The Stars 2020, Brazos Valley Restaurant Association, or Texas ProStart, see the related links section.