Local hockey team needs your support this season

Players from all over the country come to the Brazos Valley to play hockey and they need a crowd to keep them motivated while being away from home.

Texas Roadrunners Junior hockey is a league for 16 to 20-year-old players in search of the opportunity to play at the collegiate level. They need your help to cheer them on!

You can come see their games at the Spirit Ice Arena in College Station starting on January 3. Tickets are only $5.

They're also looking for host families for players. Contact the organization at (432) 770-2489.

