Local holster company supports community by making masks

While many businesses are struggling, due to COVID-19, one local holster company is shifting its business model to hit the mark and support the community.

Versacarry is a business known for their top of the line holsters but began making masks three weeks ago in an effort to combat the spread of the virus. The owner, Justin Sitz, explained that he saw the masks as an opportunity for his company to make a positive impact.

"It's a matter of taking our guys and girls out there who have a skill set of labor and pointing them in a direction to help out with an immediate cause that needed attention," said Sitz.

With the CDC advising the public to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there is no shortage of demand for this protective gear. Versacarry specializes in filling bulk orders for their masks. If you are interested in placing an order or want to know more about what the company is doing in response to the pandemic, Versacarry's COVID-19 page can be found in the related links section.