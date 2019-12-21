Local homeless shelter hosts candlelight vigil

Twin City Mission held its annual remembrance vigil Saturday night in front of the Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope.

The night is to remember those who experienced homelessness in the community who passed away within the last year.

Jennifer Young is the program director of homeless and housing at the mission and says they do this every year on the winter solstice.

"For those who are homeless and may be sleeping on the streets it will truly be the longest night of the year,” said Young, “And it’s cold, you can see we are all in sweaters and jackets, so it is significant in that sense.”

"Unless you have been there or know someone who has been there, you won’t understand. But once you have been there, you will never forget," said Jason Massey, a client at the shelter.

On any given night, there are more than 500,000 people around the country experiencing homelessness.

The shelter says it hopes to bring awareness to the homeless in our community through nights like this.

"It’s important to remind people to remember those who were a part of this community and that they are not forgotten,” said Young.

