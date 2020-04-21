Local horse owners surprise residents at Accel at College Station

On Tuesday morning, residents at Accel at College Station, a senior living facility, got a visit from some four-legged friends.

A group of horse owners brought their horses to the facility. They stayed outside but walked up to every window saying hi to the residents.

Michelle Wagner Yeatts organized the event and says she got the idea from a Facebook post and thought it was an easy way to bring joy at a time like this.

"They're so alone in there. They have no family coming in. They have no huge big smiles other than the smiles than their nurses and staff giving them, but that's not family and so to have something come almost in feels super personal and super beautiful," said Wagner Yeatts.

They're working with the nursing home to come back and continue to do the event even when COVID-19 is over.

