Local hospital adds new staff member to help with health

Being admitted to a hospital can be a scary experience for some. While the professionals there work to keep you safe and comfortable, sometimes their health takes a hit.

But one Bryan hospital is taking care of their caretakers.

When you think of a hospital, you usually picture doctors and nurses helping patients, with the sounds of machines everywhere.

“You just never know from one moment to the next what your day is going to be like,” said Lacey Genovese, a registered nurse at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

Genovese knows the job can take a toll, so she had an idea.

“It just gives them time to just stop and be able to smile and laugh and just not have to think really about anything,” Genovese said.

Nyssa is the newly certified pet therapy dog prescribing pets and cuddles at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

Nyssa is so official, she even has a badge.

“Nyssa is definitely a born pet therapy dog. This is definitely her calling,” said Amy DiLeo who works in the Palliative Care Unit at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

Nyssa underwent months of training at Aggieland Pets with a Purpose. DiLeo takes her around the hospital once a week to visit the staff.

“It helps alleviate that depression. It doesn’t get rid of it, but it does help alleviate it and give them something else to focus on during that time,” DiLeo said.

In the few months Nyssa has been making her rounds, employees are already seeing results.

“It just kind of takes me out of that moment and reminds me that there are a lot of happy things going on, even if it doesn’t seem like it,” said Patient Care Assistant Ashley Steinbach.

“They’re not asking anything of you, other than just be kind with them and pet them and love them,” Genovese said.

Nyssa is changing the patients’ lives, too.

“A lot of older people are home alone and they don’t have anybody, and it just gives them something to care for, because pets show unconditional love,” said patient Leah Gelber.

Nyssa is serving up a prescription that’s good for both body and soul.

Right now, Nyssa is the “spokes-dog” for the palliative care unit at CHI St Joseph, but they hope to train more dogs as therapy pets to have throughout the hospital.

