Local hotel industry expecting potential multi-million dollar loss due to COVID-19

The Brazos Valley Hospitality Administration found out that it is expecting an estimated $45.5 million dollar revenue loss by the end of July.

This comes after the Texas Comptroller came out with stats for April, leaving Texas’ hotel occupancy tax at a 63% decrease.

Hotel owner Janak Patel says they have seen a slow down since the pandemic began. Patel owns the La Salle Hotel in downtown Bryan.

“We have noticed a little less traffic than we would at this time of year,” said Patel.

According to Noel Mayes, director of operations for hotel management at Oldham Goodwin, the hotel industry in Bryan College Station typically sees about $120 million dollar revenue by the end of the year. For 2020, Mayes says that won’t be the case.

“There are six hotels that have suspended operations,” said Mayes. “We have not had a hotel say they are shutting down completely.” Mayes says in January and February, the numbers were usual.

“Early in March, the bottom fell out. April, May, everything changed significantly after that,” said Mayes.

With stay-at-home guidelines and travel restrictions, hotels across the state took a hit. Locally, the cancellation of big events like the 7 on 7 tournament left many hotel owners concerned about what they were going to do.

Mayes says hotels are operating at about a 10% to 20% capacity compared to where they would typically be.

For Patel, he says all they can do is be ready to start welcoming guests again, and may sure they feel comfortable in a clean, safe environment.

To ensure that, The La Salle Hotel is practicing extra hygiene especially in high touch areas, and says they are ensuring a safe experience.

"Our goal is to basically make people feel as comfortable and safe as possible when they think about staying at our hotel again, and we are excited to have people resume their normal lives,” said Patel.

