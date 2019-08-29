Local hotels anticipating economic boom with Aggie football home opener

Close to 100,000 football fans are expected at Thursday night's Texas A&M University's football home opener at Kyle Field.

Area hotels are seeing a big impact on a rare Thursday night game. As of Thursday afternoon, Experience Bryan College Station said around 600 hotel rooms were still available. There are around 6,500 rooms in Brazos County.

"We should expect to see quite a bit of activity. I was already out in town already so the traffic has picked up so it’s exciting to see people coming into the community to get ready for game day," said Kindra Fry, president of Experience Bryan College Station.

If you wanted to stay at the Doug Pitcock '49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center Thursday night you are out of luck. They are booked solid.

"We have two sons going to college here right now. So we're here to see them and watch the Aggies play," said Britt Pence, a former Texas A&M student from Houston. He and his wife were checking into the hotel. They attend all the home football games.

Greg Stafford is the president of the Brazos Valley Lodging Association. He said 93 percent of rooms in Bryan and College Station are booked this weekend. Stafford is also the general manager at the A&M hotel.

"We have a fair number who are staying over through the weekend. Most are not. You don't tend to have as many people that make a full weekend of it when it's a Thursday night game," said Stafford.

"There are still some rooms available. We're full but there are definitely rooms available still in the city so if there are any last-minute plans that folks throw together come on up. We still have space available in the city," he said.

"You're talking you know 100,000 people at that stadium and many more on the outside of that stadium so probably typically we're in the millions when it comes to economic impact on football game weekend," said Fry.

Pence and his wife plan to spend some cash during their visit.

"We're going to stay the night and we're going to go home tomorrow after we visit with our sons some. We're going to do some shopping in Bryan and visit with our boys," he said. "Hopefully my wife won't spend too much," joked Pence.

The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center management said they do have a few rooms available for some home games this fall, but are fairly full.