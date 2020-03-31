Local hotels struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

Sporting events, conferences and Texas A&M University fill rooms at hotels in the Brazos Valley throughout the year. Since these events have been canceled, hotels are feeling the results.

“I would say mid-March on, we lost about 90% of our business,” said Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center General Manager Greg Stafford.

Stafford said they were coming off of their second-best month ever, until COVID-19 hit.

“We were flying high, and then this was a pretty sudden hit,” said Stafford. “We actually had to reduce our staff by about 90%, furlough them until we can bring them back.”

Experience BCS President Kindra Fry said they’re not alone in this. She said a handful of hotels have had to close their doors temporarily.

“It’s been extremely rough,” said Fry. “With those cancelations and things like that, we’re probably sitting around that 10% mark as far as occupancy rates are concerned.”

Fry said before COVID-19 surfaced, their occupancy rate was around 55%.

Stafford said they still have some guests, but it’s sparse.

“Healthcare workers and others who just want to shelter in place away from others,” said Stafford.

Stafford said their hotel is still open to the public and there are no restrictions, so if you want to shelter in place there, they would be happy to have you.

“Well, the rates are great right now,” said Stafford laughing. “You’re going to find a very safe environment. We’re unbelievably sanitized. We’re probably approaching hospital standards.”

Fry said some local hotels have shown interest in converting their rooms to house recovering COVID-19 patients. Stafford isn't interested right now, but they haven’t ruled it out in the future.

The Texas Hotel and Lodging Association is currently collecting data from hotels in Texas to gauge interest and create a list in case it was needed in the future.

Stafford said the hotel is also providing curbside service for their restaurant, but it will only help so much.

“We’re doing the best that we can, and together we’re going to get through this,” he said.