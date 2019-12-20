Local law enforcement officers host "Christmas with a Cop"

Friday 11 students from Caldwell and Snook ISD were invited to attend “Christmas with a Cop."

The event was organized by Leslie Labertew, the Caldwell ISD school resource deputy.

Labertew says the idea came from a similar program at his last department in Washington.

“It was one thing that stuck with me during the holiday season, where we got to interact with the children,” said Labertew.

Students in third through eighth grade were selected from both school districts. The kids were nominated by their teachers for having good behavior and good grades.

The students were picked up from school by law enforcement officers from the Caldwell Police Department, Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Warden and Burleson County Constables.

They went to Walmart in Caldwell where they were given $100 to spend on gifts for each of their family members. After filling their carts with a gift for others, they were surprised at the end and told to choose a gift for themselves.

Labertew says it was a reward for being good students.

"They need that little push that tells them, hey, you're doing a good job and we'd like for you to keep succeeding at what you're doing and doing really good at school,” said Labertew.

He says it also gave the officers a chance to connect with the kids in the community they serve.

“We want them to understand that we’re here for them. They can come to us for anything. They can talk to us,” said Labertew.

The last stop of the day was at the Caldwell Fire Station. The kids were served lunch provided by the Red Cross and their gifts were wrapped before heading home.

Labertew says he applied for a grant through Walmart to help pay for the gifts. He says between law enforcement and the school district, they’re working on making this an annual event.

