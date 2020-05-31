Local law enforcement leaders have released statements regarding the George Floyd case

On Sunday the leaders of Brazos County's law enforcement agencies released statements on behalf of their agencies regarding the George Floyd case and the events that have followed.

COLLEGE STATION POLICE

Newly named Police Chief Billy Couch released the following statement:

"This week has been difficult as we have watched with our own eyes what has occurred in Minneapolis. Such actions by those sworn to protect and serve break the bonds of trust between police and community, and this week serves as a sobering reminder of how quickly this can occur. The dignity of all persons and the preservation of life is always our foremost priority and is consistent with the rigorous training and oath our officers take. We are committed to serving all citizens equally, compassionately, and with the intent of creating unity within our community. We reject any behavior that abuses the trust bestowed upon our agency, and we are dedicated to protect and serve with excellence, integrity, and respect to all citizens without discrimination.

The College Station Police Department will continue to work tirelessly with utmost transparency every day. We understand that respect fosters trust, and that trust helps build effective partnerships within the community and we will never take your support for granted."

BRYAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Chief Eric Buske issued the following statement on Sunday:

"The members of BPD and the Bryan City Leadership were outraged by the criminal acts of the Minneapolis Police Officers against George Floyd. We hope this tragedy will help spur a conversation about police/community interactions and that we can all reach a nationwide solution by acknowledging there is still much work to be done in our country. BPD is a highly trained and professional police department and we take pride in our relationship with those we serve. Tragic events like this raise concerns about police accountability and transparency. I will continue to ensure our officers treat all people with dignity and respect.

We support everyone’s right to peacefully protest what occurred on Monday and we ask that you do so safely, for everyone’s well-being. Today as people gather in memory of Mr. Floyd, we thank you for treating each other with respect."

BRAZOS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The following is a statement from Sheriff Chris Kirk:

"Regarding the tragic death of George Floyd, all members of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and I are appalled by what we see in the video of the last minutes of his life. There is nothing in the circumstances that justifies the outcome. In keeping with our past history, I pledge that all the members of the Sheriff's Office and I will continue to professionally serve all members of our community with fairness and compassion. While I support our constitutionally protected right to protest, I urge for all to do so in a calm and lawful manner."

TEXAS A&M POLICE DEPARTMENT

"The police officers and employees of the Texas A&M University Police Department join our local law enforcement colleagues in denouncing the actions that resulted in the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The death of Mr. Floyd and the manner in which he was detained is senseless and deeply disturbing. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Community trust is a necessary foundation for law enforcement to effectively carry out its duty to protect and serve. Whenever and wherever officers misuse their authority and harm the very citizens they swore to protect, they break the bond of trust between law enforcement and the community. The horrific death of Mr. Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police gravely diminished the good work of many brave and professional law enforcement officers in our country to build trust in their respective communities. Texas A&M University police officers will continue to demonstrate professionalism and commitment to excellence through respect, integrity, ethics and dedication. We are committed to the safety, security, and fair and impartial treatment of all."