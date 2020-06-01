Local law enforcement leaders weigh in on George Floyd's death, protests

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske and Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said they understand why people are protesting after what happened to George Floyd.

The African American man died on Memorial Day after being taken into custody by Minneapolis police. The four officers involved in Floyd's arrest were fired and the officer seen kneeling on his neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree-murder and second-degree-manslaughter after putting his knee on Floyd.

"I think that we are at a point in this country where we need to be having the discussions that we’re having talking about race issues and policing and if this can be hopefully nobody gets hurt around the country anymore," said Chief Eric Buske of the Bryan Police Department.

Hundreds of people peacefully protested in Bryan and College Station this weekend in support of Floyd and expressing their frustrations over his death. Buske said he's pleased with how peaceful our local protests have been.

"We had peaceful protests which is, we’re American it’s, that’s right to do that and we appreciate that that they were peaceful and that they were able to they were able to get their message out and nobody got hurt," said Buske.

"It’s understandable there's a lot of frustration and certainly these incidents bring it to the forefront," said Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk.

"I’m very proud of our community. We’ve now had three demonstrations in our community and it was very impressive that you know they have a very diverse crowd that shows up and they demonstrate and get the point across but they do it calmly and peacefully," he said.

Both condemned the actions of the officers and they are hopeful protests around the country would turn peaceful like we've seen in our community. From coast to coast protests have turned violent in some major cities with looting and rioting.

Local law enforcement tell us they are trying to build bridges and maintain trust with our community. Buske said he empathizes with why so many Americans are angry over the death of Floyd.

"I felt outrage when I saw it as a person and then after just seeing that occur then you start looking at it as a police officer and my outrage continued," said Buske.

“Don’t judge your local police department based on something that happened over 1,000 miles away from here. But I encourage you to be vigilant and hold us accountable we want to be held accountable," said Buske.

Both Buske and Kirk said they are open to dialogue with the public to address local concerns. They said proper training is key to prevent incidents like we saw in Minneapolis.

College Station's new police chief wasn't able to meet Monday but over the weekend he said in a statement they are committed to serving all citizens equally. We have their statements below.

COLLEGE STATION POLICE

Newly named Police Chief Billy Couch released the following statement:

"This week has been difficult as we have watched with our own eyes what has occurred in Minneapolis. Such actions by those sworn to protect and serve break the bonds of trust between police and community, and this week serves as a sobering reminder of how quickly this can occur. The dignity of all persons and the preservation of life is always our foremost priority and is consistent with the rigorous training and oath our officers take. We are committed to serving all citizens equally, compassionately, and with the intent of creating unity within our community. We reject any behavior that abuses the trust bestowed upon our agency, and we are dedicated to protect and serve with excellence, integrity, and respect to all citizens without discrimination.

The College Station Police Department will continue to work tirelessly with utmost transparency every day. We understand that respect fosters trust, and that trust helps build effective partnerships within the community and we will never take your support for granted."

BRYAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Chief Eric Buske issued the following statement on Sunday:

"The members of BPD and the Bryan City Leadership were outraged by the criminal acts of the Minneapolis Police Officers against George Floyd. We hope this tragedy will help spur a conversation about police/community interactions and that we can all reach a nationwide solution by acknowledging there is still much work to be done in our country. BPD is a highly trained and professional police department and we take pride in our relationship with those we serve. Tragic events like this raise concerns about police accountability and transparency. I will continue to ensure our officers treat all people with dignity and respect.

We support everyone’s right to peacefully protest what occurred on Monday and we ask that you do so safely, for everyone’s well-being. Today as people gather in memory of Mr. Floyd, we thank you for treating each other with respect."

BRAZOS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The following is a statement from Sheriff Chris Kirk:

"Regarding the tragic death of George Floyd, all members of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and I are appalled by what we see in the video of the last minutes of his life. There is nothing in the circumstances that justifies the outcome. In keeping with our past history, I pledge that all the members of the Sheriff's Office and I will continue to professionally serve all members of our community with fairness and compassion. While I support our constitutionally protected right to protest, I urge for all to do so in a calm and lawful manner."

TEXAS A&M POLICE DEPARTMENT

"The police officers and employees of the Texas A&M University Police Department join our local law enforcement colleagues in denouncing the actions that resulted in the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The death of Mr. Floyd and the manner in which he was detained is senseless and deeply disturbing. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Community trust is a necessary foundation for law enforcement to effectively carry out its duty to protect and serve. Whenever and wherever officers misuse their authority and harm the very citizens they swore to protect, they break the bond of trust between law enforcement and the community. The horrific death of Mr. Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police gravely diminished the good work of many brave and professional law enforcement officers in our country to build trust in their respective communities. Texas A&M University police officers will continue to demonstrate professionalism and commitment to excellence through respect, integrity, ethics and dedication. We are committed to the safety, security, and fair and impartial treatment of all."

