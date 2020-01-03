Local law enforcement raise $13,000+ for pediatric brain cancer research

Brazos County law enforcement raised $13,477.40 to fund pediatric brain cancer research.

The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff's Office, and College Station Police Department joined forces back in November to participate in the "Beard It Up" and "Color for the Cure" campaign.

They're not usually allowed to grow beards or paint their nails on the job. For every beard grown, local agencies donated $50 and $30 for every goatee. Women who painted their nails gave $30.

After growing out their beards for two months, the check was presented to Melissa and James Fleming, the chapter directors for the Austin area.

The Fleming's son Brock was diagnosed with the aggressive cancer after doctors found a brain tumor in 2016. Sadly, six months later he passed away.

Melissa Fleming said after the death of her son, she had to do something.

"Many people don't realize that brain cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related deaths," said Fleming.

It was law enforcement in the Brazos Valley that actually helped launch the campaign.

"I think what's even bigger is what those four departments represent because they helped us launch 'Beard It Up,'" said Fleming. "Because of their participation, we had 55 other departments, and nine states raise over $206,000."

After the check presentation, law enforcement headed over to 4.0 Cuts Barber Salon in the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center to get a free shave.

Lt. Bobby Richardson with the Texas A&M Police Department said there is no better feeling than donating to a cause like The Cure Starts Now.

"It was great because everyone knows someone that's been impacted by cancer, even in my family, "said Lt. Richardson. "So it means a lot to us to raise money to help find a cure."