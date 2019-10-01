Local law enforcement agencies work with community during National Night Out

Hundreds of local law enforcement officers were out around the community Tuesday evening as a part of National Night Out.

The event is a way for law enforcement to meet with local residents to discuss how they can all work together to fight crime.

"It is a partnership. We have to work together to be able to solve crime. Them knowing us is beneficial and us getting to know them is also beneficial,” said Bryan Police Officer Kelley McKethan.

Police officers and deputies went around to the different block parties in the area, including Daphne Nix-Monroe’s. She's been celebrating the event for the last five years.

“It’s been a long hard trial of difficulty doing it, but most of us come together and get together,” said Nix-Monroe.

Kids, adults, and law enforcement gathered in the community’s park on the corner of the street, to play football and eat ice cream sundaes.

"We want the kids to be able to respect the police in the neighborhood and embrace them and not be afraid of them,” said Nix-Monroe.

Officer McKethan says this is also a great opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another, so they can look out for each other every day.

"If there is a burglary that is going to happen in your neighborhood or theft, if someone is going to steal a package off your porch, your first line of defense is your neighbors, and if you know them, they’re going to look out for you,” said Officer McKethan.

Nix-Monroe says she plans to continue participating in the event, in hopes of bringing her community closer together.

"It’s little simple things like that that makes it a whole,” Nix-Monroe said.

