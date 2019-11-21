Local law firm giving away Thanksgiving dinner baskets

The Carlson Law Firm is making Thanksgiving less stressful for local families with its 2nd Annual Thanksgiving in a Basket.

The firm will be giving away dozens of baskets filled with everything needed to host a Thanksgiving dinner for a family of four.

The baskets will be handed out on Saturday, November 23 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Carlson Law Firm on Briarcrest Drive.

There will be carnival games, free gifts for kids and parents, a photo booth, and a chance to win tickets to Santa's Wonderland.

For more information, call (979) 260-5688 or visit carlsonattorneys.com.