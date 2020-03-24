Local leaders answer questions about shelter in place

If you weren’t already self quarantining and social distancing, Brazos County’s shelter in place goes into effect on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m.

Leaders from across the Brazos Valley said the eight-page declaration has caused some confusion.

“What we’re encouraging folks to do before they go too excited is review the document and see if the answer isn’t in there,” said Bryan Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker.

Walker said the declaration includes a list of essential activities, infrastructure, governmental functions and businesses.

“If someone believes they are an essential business, they have that opportunity to operate, but if they’re questioned, they need to be able to provide a response as to why they think they’re an essential business,” said Walker.

If you don’t think your job falls under the essential businesses and you’re still working, College Station Assistant Chief of Police, Brandy Norris said they’re doing everything they can to get into contact with those people in the future.

“If we are aware of those situations, we will follow up as best we can and see if we can make contact with the business owners,” said Norris.

Norris explained that their main goal is to educate.

“So as we’re going through it, the first thing we’re going to do is so stop, talk with them and explain what the requirements are and try to get them to realize and comply that way,” said Norris.

Both entities want the community to know that you’re not locked in your house, You can go outside and get exercise and do essential things, but all while complying with the declaration.

The cities of Bryan and College Station don’t plan on taking serious action unless you refuse to comply.

“If someone really digs in, and just absolutely refuses, they can be arrested,” said Norris. “You can be fined up to $1,000 up to each offense.”

Walker said he realizes there will be many more questions to come, so they are putting together an FAQ document that should be released by the end of the week.