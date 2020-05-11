BCS Chamber CEO is confident in state government handling of COVID-19

"It makes perfect sense to me."

That's the feeling from President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, Glen Brewer, about the state government's handling of Texas' economic re-opening.

He says the state "surge response teams" are a great way for local governments to use state resources to manage "flare-ups in certain regions."

Brewer didn't shy away from the fact that there will be an uptick in cases.

"It's to be expected," he says "it's something we're working to prepare for."

He says the state government has been very reliable and present in helping them craft a plan to re-open the Brazos County economy.

"The state government is always very good to the chamber," Brewer explains, "they listen and help us whenever we go to them with issues."

Brewer says he's excited to continue taking steps to re-open our economy.

