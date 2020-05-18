Local business leaders excited to continue re-opening process

Monday, gyms, office buildings, and non-essential manufacturers were allowed to open at 25% capacity.

In addition, daycares are now allowed to accept all children regardless of if their parents are essential employees.

Governor Greg Abbot also announced a series of re-openings happening by the end of the month, including restaurants to 50% capacity on May 22, bars, breweries, and wineries to 25% on May 22, camps, religious activities, and live sports with restrictions on May 31, and summer school with restrictions on June 1.

Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, says these are major steps for our local community.

"It's tough for restaurants who are designed to operate at 100%," Brewer explains, "to manage at 25%."

He says opening to 50% will help more restaurants be able to open.

"We've been ready for this for a while," Brewer says.

He says there's an abundance of people working to figure out how the re-opening process will work that they have plans ready for whatever step the state says we're allowed to take.

He also mentioned how important accessible to child care is.

"Parents are going to have the freedom to go back to their jobs," Brewer said, "and feel comfortable that their kids are safe and taken care of."

Watch the full interview in the player above.