Bryan, College Station leaders updating pandemic plans

While there are no confirmed cases in Brazos County, government officials say they’re updating their pandemic plans just in case.

“Emergency management plans and then also address some specific questions so that you begin thinking about processes and things that you need to look at,” said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

Right now leaders with Bryan and College Station say they’re making sure their employees know what to do in case of a COVID-19 outbreak, and working on plans to keep community operations up and running.

“We’ll start with the essential services. Electricity is certainly one of those. Water would be one of those and public safety would be one," said Walker "What do we need to do? What resources as management do we need to provide to those departments so they can perform those services?”

College Station Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps says a team from various departments has been looking at what decisions would need to be made for employees and the community.

“There are mechanisms in place, not only through the county but through that state, that we can contact and other entities will help us take care of those essential needs,” said Capps.

Walker says the main priority is to continue operating as a community.

“We’re going to take care of things and so folks don’t need to panic. They don’t need to rush out to the stores and clear the shelves. Let’s make sure we’re taking care of business and reacting appropriately,” said Walker.

You can find more information on the Bryan and College Station city websites by clicking the links in the related section.

