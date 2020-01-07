Local libraries benefiting community financially

The Bryan-College Station Public Library System says it’s saving the community millions of dollars.

Officials with the Larry J. Ringer Library say every time you check out something from the library the receipt will tell you how much the market value is for that item.

In the last year between Bryan and College Station libraries, residents collectively have saved more than $11 million of their own money by going and using resources from the library.

“That number represents every book, every DVD somebody checked out that is what they didn't have to spend in order to enjoy those materials,” said Jessica Jones, Branch Manager of the Larry J. Ringer Library.

Officials say with the newly remodeled Larry J. Ringer Library, they expect that number to be even higher next year.

