Local libraries seeing high demand for books on diversity

Protests across the nation about racial inequality have books about diversity in high demand.

Bryan College Station Library Director Bea Saba says, here in Brazos County, they’re seeing an increase in books being checked out on these topics.

“A lot of families are coming in and checking books out on a variety of diversity-related subjects. Whether to learn more about the African American experience or general diversity,” said Saba.

Saba says the libraries have books, movies, and more ready for check out.

“A lot of these books portraying things that have happened in history, so just learning more about the culture and the experiences of the race is important to learn more about what’s happening in today’s world,” said Saba.

Texas A&M Difficult Dialogues Project Co-Director, Srivi Ramasubramanian says it’s great that people are educating themselves by reading but conversations are just as important.

“Things you read should not be just abstract but I think it’s time to move towards action from awareness and education. Next, we move towards actually changing things on the ground actually helping, collaborating and investing in black communities,” said Ramasubramanian.

Ramasubramanian says creating book clubs, group discussions or even neighborhood chats can help get the dialogue going.

“Start with something small that’s easy for you to begin with and then progress one step at a time,” said Ramasubramanian.

Saba says if you’re looking for a place to start the library is here to help.

“We're here and we're here to provide the resources that are needed and necessary for the community,” said Saba.

More information on the Difficult Dialogues Project can be found by clicking here.

