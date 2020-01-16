Bryan man's vehicle destroyed after utility pole goes through window

A Bryan resident is happy to be alive after a utility pole went through his pickup truck.

Kris Garza says he was driving home from work Friday night after the severe weather.

Garza says he was on Sims Avenue in Bryan when he was surprised by a utility pole that was already down with its wires hanging in the middle of the road.

“The power line grabbed from under my hood. When I was driving, I just saw the hood getting pushed up more. I saw the power lines coming out from each side, so I knew I was stuck,” said Garza.

Garza said once his truck came to a stop, he noticed the utility pole coming through his passenger side window.

“I was just sitting still in the truck, scared. I didn’t want to move,” said Garza.

The father of four says he’s just glad he was able to make it home to his fiancée and kids that night.

“I’m glad I’m still here with them. It’s crazy,” said Garza.

Garza says his luck runs out there. He’s now out a vehicle and he only had liability insurance.

“I’ve just been trying to figure out who to talk to, where to go about. I just don’t know what I’m supposed to do at this point,” said Garza.

While he’s still trying to figure out what to do next, he’s hoping his accident is a lesson for others to always stay alert while driving, especially after bad weather.

“All the surrounding areas, and anything that could possibly harm you, just watch out for because it could happen to anybody,” said Garza.

We checked in with the City of Bryan and they said Garza can file a claim since it may have been one of their lines. After he does that, the city says it will conduct an investigation and will be in touch with him about what happens next.

